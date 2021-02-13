#PAKvSA, 2nd T20 – Live Stream & Live Score: Pakistan bat first against South Africa
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan is all set to face South Africa in the second T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Proteas have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The hosts lead the series 1-0.

The match started at 6pm.

The third match of this series will be played tomorrow Sunday at the same venue.

The home team is currently in good form, as was displayed in the two-match Test series where they whitewashed the tourists.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Nandre Burger, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jacques SnymanPite van Biljon

