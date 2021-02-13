UK lauds Pakistani scholar for developing first Oxford COVID-19 Response Tracker
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani scholar Zil-e-Huma has made history by developing world first ‘Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker’ that would help measuring state response towards tackling the pandemic.
The British high Commission, in a Twitter message, acknowledged her efforts to develop world first Oxford COVID-19 ‘Governor Response Tracker.
Proud of our #Chevening scholar @ZileHumma_1; who gained her Master's from @UniofOxford. Fantastic to see her contribution to develop the 1st Oxford #COVID19 Government Response Tracker that helps to track & compare policy responses around the
The tracker systematically collect the information on several different common Policy response that government have taken to respond to the Pandemic on 18 indicators such as school closures and travel restrictions.
It now has data from more than 180 countries.
