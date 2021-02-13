UK lauds Pakistani scholar for developing first Oxford COVID-19 Response Tracker
Web Desk
12:24 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
UK lauds Pakistani scholar for developing first Oxford COVID-19 Response Tracker
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani scholar Zil-e-Huma has made history by developing world first ‘Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker’ that would help measuring state response towards tackling the pandemic.

The British high Commission, in a Twitter message, acknowledged her efforts to develop world first Oxford COVID-19 ‘Governor Response Tracker.

The tracker systematically collect the information on several different common Policy response that government have taken to respond to the Pandemic on 18 indicators such as school closures and travel restrictions.

It now has data from more than 180 countries.

'COV-RAID’: New Pakistani software detects ... 01:29 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani scientists have used artificial intelligence to form a diagnostic software that can detect ...

More From This Category
President, PM grieved over Pakistani soldiers ...
12:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
Senate Elections 2021 – ECP extends date for ...
11:59 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
Pakistan records 58 news deaths, 1262 fresh cases ...
08:32 AM | 13 Feb, 2021
Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan ...
10:08 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
‘Cannot tell reasons,’ says IHC judge recuses ...
09:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
COAS Bajwa thanks UK for support in fight against ...
08:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nitasha Syed is all set to release the fifth episode, Chai Ki Dawat
06:53 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr