PSL7: Karachi Kings look to end losing streak as they face off struggling Zalmi today – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Karachi Kings are looking to perform well in their sixth match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Peshawar Zalmi after a dismal performance in previous games.

Babar-led unit have been unlucky this season of the T20 tournament and their fans are in deep frustration as the franchise failed to win a single match so far.

With the poor performance in all fields, the Kings are languishing at the bottom of the table but they are hopeful to win the first match as they lock horns against Zalmi.

We're back and back to play our first encounter of the Lahore-leg against Peshawar Zalmi. A win today and we're still not out of it



Kings will need to get their campaign going in the second phase and they do not have many games to get a look in. A win here might be getting a lot of confidence into the franchise going forward in the second leg in the Punjab capital.

Another defeat would further dent Karachi Kings’ chances to stay among the contenders in the tournament.

On the other hand, the Peshawar Zalmi is not far away from Babar led squad as they are standing at the second last position in the points table and have won just two of their six games so far.

Zalmi’s net run rate is the worst in the tournament so far and has started their second phase in Lahore with a loss as well. Zalmi will try to exploit fragility in Kings batting if their top order fails to provide a good start, especially in the power play overs.

Wicket has so far imposed a better challenge for both the batters and the bowlers and any score on the board is not going to be easy for the chasing side. The team that wins the toss will definitely not mind batting first as scoreboard pressures have been really working in the favor of the first batting side.

Both squads have faced each other 16 times with Karachi winning only 5 of them while Peshawar was the winner on 11 occasions.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Romario Shepherd and Talha Ahsan