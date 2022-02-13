PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi set 194-run target for Karachi Kings – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi set 194-run target for Karachi Kings to win the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday.

Earlier, Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi’s Hazratullah Zazai scored 52 runs and Muhammad Haris made 49 runs. Karachi Kings’ Chris Jordon took three wickets.

Babar-led unit have been unlucky this season of the T20 tournament and their fans are in deep frustration as the franchise failed to win a single match so far.

With the poor performance in all fields, the Kings are languishing at the bottom of the table but they are hopeful to win the first match as they lock horns against Zalmi.

We're back and back to play our first encounter of the Lahore-leg against Peshawar Zalmi. A win today and we're still not out of it 💪



Are you guys with us? Let's put up a performance to remember 🙌#KarachiKings #HBLPSL7 #YehHaiKarachi #PhirJeetenge #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/p5TDxnZc7c — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 13, 2022

Kings will need to get their campaign going in the second phase and they do not have many games to get a look in. A win here might be getting a lot of confidence into the franchise going forward in the second leg in the Punjab capital.

Another defeat would further dent Karachi Kings’ chances to stay among the contenders in the tournament.

Both squads have faced each other 16 times with Karachi winning only 5 of them while Peshawar was the winner on 11 occasions.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Romario Shepherd and Talha Ahsan