Shehbaz Sharif to meet Chaudhry brothers today after 14 years

Web Desk
09:52 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – As the opposition gears up to bring a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, front and backdoor contacts between the PML-N and PML-Q are also underway and PML-N President is set to meet the Chaudhry brothers in Lahore today.

Reports in local media said PML-N president and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly will meet longtime rival party who is also a key ally of the ruling party.

Former CM Punjab will visit the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and inquire after the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, reports suggest.

Sharif will reportedly ask for the PML-Q’s support for the no-confidence move as an opposition-led alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement, flocked together to make the no-confidence motion a success.

PML-N Central Executive Committee had already authorized Sharif to establish contacts with political parties before tabling no-trust move against the PTI government.

Last week, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership in the Punjab capital. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present at the meeting.

Some reports also suggest that PML-N leaders already held a secret meeting with PTI estranged leader Jehangir Tareen. The PML-N is active and ready to meet everyone in the political struggle aimed at ousting the incumbent setup.

