Multan Sultans decide to field first against Lahore Qalandars in PSL8 opener

07:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
MULTAN – Multan Sultans, the winners of the 2021 edition and the finalists of the last, have won the toss and decided to bowl first against title defenders Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium as the season eight of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) kicked off with a bang.

Star batsman Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Multan side while the skipper of the Lahore Qalandars is Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will also host the matches of the eighth edition of the PSL, which promises to be as exciting as the last seven.

All six franchises have won the PSL title at least once, which underscores the quality of all six sides and the higher level of competition in the tournament.

Islamabad United, the inaugural champions, are the only side to win the HBL PSL title twice (the second time in 2018). Peshawar Zalmi won the 2017 edition. Quetta Gladiators, who were the finalists in the first two editions, won the 2019 competition. Karachi Kings were the first side to win to lift the trophy at their home when they rolled over Lahore Qalandars in Karachi in 2020. Multan Sultans bagged their maiden title in 2021. Last year, Lahore Qalandars lifted the HBL PSL trophy in Lahore.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars – Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum), Dawid Wiese (Namibia), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf (all Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson (England), Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (all Gold), Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook (England), Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig (all Silver), Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging). Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox (England) (both Supplementary)

Multan Sultans – David Miller (South Africa), Josh Little (Ireland), Mohammad Rizwan (all Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Shan Masood (all Diamond), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David (Australia) (all Gold), Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan (both Silver), Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (both Emerging). Adil Rashid (England) and Arafat Minhas (Supplementary).  

