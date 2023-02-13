Legendary Pakistani actor, TV host Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 91

KARACHI – Pakistani actor, literary icon, and noted televangelist Zia Mohyeddin passed away at the age of 91.
The master thespian breathed his last in Karachi, and his funeral prayers will be held at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Phase 4 in the port city, reports said.
The octogenarian was earlier admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Karachi.
The veteran writer was a living legend in South Asia as far as broadcasting, literature and recitation, are considered.
Born in Faisalabad, Zia spent his early life in Lahore and was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956. He started his career with Long Day's Journey into Night and Julius Caesar, Zia bedazzled people with his performances on TV and stage.
The legendary actor made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and worked for nearly 47 years in the UK. He mentored a large number of students now working in Television production.
For his ever-green performances and contributions to art, the Pakistani government awarded him with Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award, and Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award.
Social media users and people inspired by his work turned to social media to pay tribute to the late actor after the announcement of his death.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
