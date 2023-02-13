Pakistani stars mourn death of iconic orator Zia Mohyeddin

Pakistani celebrities, social media influencers, and people from all walks of life mourned the loss of noted broadcaster, writer, and probably one of the greatest orator Zia Mohyeddin Kumar on Monday.

Mohyeddin breathed his last at a Karachi hospital where he was on life support at the time of his passing at 6:30 am today. The news of his passing away draws condolences from prominent figures including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Celebrities also turned to social media to mourn the death of the prolific performer whose career spanned over six decades.

Actor and host Faysal Qureshi shared a picture with Zia Mohyeddin, calling it truly sad to hear the news of his death.

He called it a privilege to know him and cherish his presence. “For me it’s an honour that my daughter got to meet and know him just like I did. The new generation need people like him to learn so much from. His voice will echo through out the literary world. Today is a sad day as we have lost a national treasure. A legend the world will never forget and stop loving,” the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

Adnan Siddiqui recalled him as broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director. In a social media post, he said as we mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape.

The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro - Zia Mohyeddin—broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director. As we celebrate his life and legacy, and mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape. #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/HxL3wbNkto — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 13, 2023

The legend Zia Mohyeddin breathed his last in Karachi today.

Rest in peace Zia sb!! pic.twitter.com/qaigzoXqZN — Saadia Afzaal (@SaadiaAfzaal) February 13, 2023

ڈھونڈو گے اگر ملکوں ملکوں

ملنے کے نہیں نایاب ہیں ہم!



End of An Era 💔#ZiaMohyeddin #AmjadIslamAmjad pic.twitter.com/ZLuuz8yEjl — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) February 13, 2023