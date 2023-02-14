Sajjad Ali addresses rumours of abandoning long-lost sister

For the Pakistani music industry's living legend, Sajjad Ali, life has been nothing but a bed of roses. Despite being known all around the globe for his versatile vocals, and iconic and cult-classic songs in multiple genres, the Chal Rein De singer is a humble and down-to-earth person who doesn't let his grandeur get to his head. Although the singer is a happy-go-lucky person, there are some people who tend to get on his nerves with their antics.

Most recently, the popular singer was involved in a messy situation when a woman claimed his sister. Fortunately, the Babia crooner shut down all the rumours before netizens could subject him to the cancel culture. Ali also called out a YouTube channel for spreading fake pictures but also coerced the poor woman into lying for views and ratings. Though Ali's calm temper saved the culprits from legal charges, the Chal Jhooti singer made sure to school those who slander others.

For starters, a destitute woman claimed to be the long-lost sister of Ali. The woman, named Bushra Akhtar, declared that she and Ali are blood relatives. The poor woman suggested that she "wanted to sing and was looking for a chance in order to gain fame and money." She also claimed that she "adopted a few well-known names from her grandfather’s students, notably Tafu."

Akhtar added, "Perhaps Ali wants to meet us but is unaware of our address. I know he is a kind man."

"I worked around the house and begged for money. I sing at Darbars to make money because my husband is ill," she remarked.

Akhtar reportedly lives with her sick husband and two kids.

In response to such claims, the Rung Laga feat Sanam Marvi singer shared a video on his social media platform and stated, “Today, I would respond to the fake news of the woman who claims to be my sister. This hasn't been the first time as someone previously claimed that I got married and my family was quite upset over the news. Then, a man asserted I own a house in Lahore, and now this lady claims that she is my blood relative whom I abandoned. I am here to clear the air once and for all; this woman is neither my sister nor my cousin. I don't understand why people would stoop so low for click baits and money."

The Lagaya Dil singer added, "If she needs financial assistance, she could have asked and gotten better help. Sometimes people don't actually want anything but to tarnish another person's image. I can press charges if I want to but I sense she's a puppet of someone else's game.”

Although Ali loves to put people in his place with his befitting replies to such propaganda, the Tum Naraz Ho singer made sure to address the situation at hand with concrete evidence.

The matter at hand divided netizens into polarized opinions where many people prayed for the unfortunate lady, complimented her singing skills, and suggested that Ali should take care of this woman despite the rumours she spread. Her vocals — in their opinion — are powerful. On the flip side, some social media users praised the revered singer for addressing the issue with dignity.

On the work front, Ali's recent songs include Ravi, Barish, Dost, Sanwar De, Intezar, Qarar, and Aatish.