Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in chaos”

Noor Fatima
01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024
Hania Aamir
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Heartiest birthday congratulations pour in for Pakistani entertainment industry's acclaimed actress and model, Hania Aamir, who turned 27 this year.

The celebrated actress started off her acting career with Janaan — for which she fetched a nomination at Lux Style Award for Best Supporting Actress — and become one of the most sought after stars in the constellation of the glamour industry. Amassing a whopping 12.1 millions loyal followers on the picture-sharing app, Aamir's Instagram handle serves as an insight into her luxurious lifestyle. 

The Load Wedding star had a pre-27th birthday bash, surrounded by her glamour industry friends including Yashma Gill, Aashir and Nayel Wajahat, Ukhano, Tapu Javeri, and Ahad Raza Mir in attendance. 

The Mere Humsafar star recently shared a sweet birthday wish from her “partner in chaos” across border — Indian rapper Badshah. Aamir took to the Instagram stories section and shared a bunch of wishes including Badshah's.

Sharing a picture of the duo taking a mirror selfie, the DJ Waley Babu famed singer wrote, “Janamdin Mubarak” and tagged Aamir. “Never let the energy fade,” he added.

In response, Aamir wrote, “Thanks partner in chaos.”

Aamir and Badshah share a wholesome friendship bond and are often seen hanging out together.

Aamir recently went for jet skiing in the metropolitan city, Karachi, and had a blast, as apparent from her infectious smile in the scintillating pictures on Instagram. For the birthday party, Aamir donned a breathtaking off white 'fit. Pairing a strappy, ruffled crop top with white pants and a pair of sunglasses, Aamir looked gorgeous.

Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable. 

Aamir is set to make history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, according to IMDb.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Feb-2024/hania-aamir-shows-off-fun-side-in-latest-instagram-post

Noor Fatima

