IN PICTURES: Inside Hania Aamir's 27th birthday bash

Noor Fatima
11:15 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Hania Aamir
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment fraternity's brightest star, Hania Aamir, turned a year older and is fully enjoying the 27th year of her life. With pre-birthday and birthday bashes scheduled for the star, all eyes are on the Mere Humsafar famed actress who is attending luxurious surprise parties arranged by her loveliest lot.

The Load Wedding star had a pre-27th birthday bash, surrounded by her glamour industry friends including Yashma Gill, Aashir and Nayel Wajahat, Ukhano, Tapu Javeri, and Ahad Raza Mir in attendance. Aamir went for jet skiing in the metropolitan city, Karachi, and had a blast, as apparent from her infectious smile in the scintillating pictures on Instagram. 

For the birthday party, Aamir donned a breathtaking off white 'fit. Pairing a strappy, ruffled crop top with white pants and a pair of sunglasses, the Janaan actress looked gorgeous.

In a new set of pictures shared on the picture-sharing app, the Titli star can be seen attending another birthday bash with her close-knit family and friends. The gorgeous star also witnessed fireworks for her birthday and was pretty mesmerized by the beautifully lit sky.

In another slide, the diva can be seen cutting a cake, as she danced to the crowd singing happy birthday. The Sang-e-Mah star looked drop-dead gorgeous in her beige bodycon dress and sleek bun. Another slide showed producer Wajahat Rauf and his wife Shazia Wajahar, Gohar Rasheed, and Shahzad Sheikh posing with the birthday girl. The last slide showed a bunch of bouquets and balloons for the star on turning 27.

Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable. 

On the acting front, the fair-skinned maiden will be etching her name in the pages of cinema history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series revolve around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, as suggested by IMDb.

Noor Fatima

