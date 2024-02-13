IN PICTURES: Inside Hania Aamir's 27th birthday bash

Pakistani entertainment fraternity's brightest star, Hania Aamir, turned a year older and is fully enjoying the 27th year of her life. With pre-birthday and birthday bashes scheduled for the star, all eyes are on the Mere Humsafar famed actress who is attending luxurious surprise parties arranged by her loveliest lot.
The Load Wedding star had a pre-27th birthday bash, surrounded by her glamour industry friends including Yashma Gill, Aashir and Nayel Wajahat, Ukhano, Tapu Javeri, and Ahad Raza Mir in attendance. Aamir went for jet skiing in the metropolitan city, Karachi, and had a blast, as apparent from her infectious smile in the scintillating pictures on Instagram.
For the birthday party, Aamir donned a breathtaking off white 'fit. Pairing a strappy, ruffled crop top with white pants and a pair of sunglasses, the Janaan actress looked gorgeous.
In a new set of pictures shared on the picture-sharing app, the Titli star can be seen attending another birthday bash with her close-knit family and friends. The gorgeous star also witnessed fireworks for her birthday and was pretty mesmerized by the beautifully lit sky.
In another slide, the diva can be seen cutting a cake, as she danced to the crowd singing happy birthday. The Sang-e-Mah star looked drop-dead gorgeous in her beige bodycon dress and sleek bun. Another slide showed producer Wajahat Rauf and his wife Shazia Wajahar, Gohar Rasheed, and Shahzad Sheikh posing with the birthday girl. The last slide showed a bunch of bouquets and balloons for the star on turning 27.
Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable.
On the acting front, the fair-skinned maiden will be etching her name in the pages of cinema history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series revolve around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, as suggested by IMDb.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
