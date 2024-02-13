Woman 'commits suicide' by jumping from Goldcrest Mall in DHA Lahore (VIDEO)

A woman apparently committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of Goldcrest Mall in DHA Lahore.
A viral video now circulating on social media shows a woman hanging from the rooftop of the shopping mall and a man trying to save her. Some men can also be heard in the video telling others to go and help the man trying to save the woman's life.
However, before anyone else reaches the rooftop to help the man, he loses the grip and the woman falls down. There are reports the woman died.
https://twitter.com/EuropeCognizant/status/1757102742898921502
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
