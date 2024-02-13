Woman 'commits suicide' by jumping from Goldcrest Mall in DHA Lahore (VIDEO)

A woman apparently committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of Goldcrest Mall in DHA Lahore.

A viral video now circulating on social media shows a woman hanging from the rooftop of the shopping mall and a man trying to save her. Some men can also be heard in the video telling others to go and help the man trying to save the woman's life.

However, before anyone else reaches the rooftop to help the man, he loses the grip and the woman falls down. There are reports the woman died.

https://twitter.com/EuropeCognizant/status/1757102742898921502

