Elon Musk loses nearly $14 billion in one day, falls to second wealthiest person on the planet
Web Desk
12:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
NEW YORK – After briefly overtaking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person last Friday, Tesla founder Elon Musk has again fallen to second spot after his fortune fell by nearly $14 billion in one day. 

Shares of his electric-vehicle maker, Tesla, fell by nearly 8% on Monday, pushing Musk’s net worth down by $13.5 billion, to $176.2 billion, according to Forbes’ estimates.

He is now about $6 billion behind Bezos, who has a net worth of $182.1 billion. Shares of Amazon fell by more than 2% on Monday, lowering Bezos’ net worth by $3.6 billion.

Born June 28, 1971, South African-born American entrepreneur cofounded the electronic-payment firm PayPal and formed SpaceX, maker of launch vehicles and spacecraft.

