Ertuğrul's Celal AL donates blood for Pakistani child patients
12:18 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Ertugrul star Celal AL is indeed winning hearts in Pakistan by donating blood to thalassemia patients in the Sindh capital city.

The Turkish star visited Omair-Sana Foundation and Children’s Hospital in Karachi and donated his blood to patients diagnosed with blood cancer.

"If my Pakistani brothers accept my blood which I give, Inshallah this can make us blood brother,” he wrote on Instagram, calling Pakistanis his "young brothers". The 38-year-old is also encouraging public for blood donation for the support of children suffering from thalassemia aplastic anaemia and blood cancer.

"We can save a life through this way,” he further wrote.

Pakistanis are reciprocating love on twitter and Instagram by wishing him good luck and sending prayers his way. 

Celal is on his first visit to Pakistan and has travelled to Islamabad and Lahore where he's spending an amazing time.

