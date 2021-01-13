Ertuğrul's Celal AL donates blood for Pakistani child patients

KARACHI – Ertugrul star Celal AL is indeed winning hearts in Pakistan by donating blood to thalassemia patients in the Sindh capital city.

The Turkish star visited Omair-Sana Foundation and Children’s Hospital in Karachi and donated his blood to patients diagnosed with blood cancer.

"If my Pakistani brothers accept my blood which I give, Inshallah this can make us blood brother,” he wrote on Instagram, calling Pakistanis his "young brothers". The 38-year-old is also encouraging public for blood donation for the support of children suffering from thalassemia aplastic anaemia and blood cancer.

"We can save a life through this way,” he further wrote.

Pakistanis are reciprocating love on twitter and Instagram by wishing him good luck and sending prayers his way.

The amount of love & respect you have given us Celal Abi, we can't thank you enough for that. Thanks for warming our hearts. May Allah bless you & keep you successful always. Amin https://t.co/Ke75zvivQQ — Mohammad Omar Al-Qadri (@IamUmarQadri) January 12, 2021

May Allah give you life and remove all your worries ❣👍 Thank you donut Blood 💟👈🇹🇷✅ #Celal #ertuğrulghazi #abdurrahmangazi https://t.co/JgFnyPd0AQ — Hamza Baig 🇵🇰❤🇹🇷 (@HamzaBa67613603) January 12, 2021

Celal is on his first visit to Pakistan and has travelled to Islamabad and Lahore where he's spending an amazing time.