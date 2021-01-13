Science & Tech minister Fawad Chaudhry acknowledges Daily Pakistan as pioneer of digital news media in country (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said Daily Pakistan was first organization that introduced full-fledged digital news media platform in the country.
Chaudhry, while talking to a private news channel, said that various alternates continue to develop in the field of media.
He predicted that YouTube-like platforms would grow to a level in coming year that they will eclipse the TV channels.
The science minister said that Daily Pakistan is the pioneer of news website in the country. Praising chief editor of the organization, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, the minister said that it was Mr. Shami’s vision that he introduced the trend so early.
