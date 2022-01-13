Comedian Ali Gul Pir gets engaged to Azeemah Nakhoda, here’s a glimpse of the intimate ceremony
09:52 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
Comedian Ali Gul Pir gets engaged to Azeemah Nakhoda, here’s a glimpse of the intimate ceremony
KARACHI – Pakistani rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir just got engaged with Azeemah Nakhoda and the videos and pictures of their intimate engagement ceremony are doing rounds on social media.

The year 2022 has started on a sweeter note as earlier Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were all glowing in marital bliss at their wedding reception.

Meanwhile, the Waderay Ka Beta crooner can be seen proposing his ladylove Azeemah in one of the viral clips. He went down on his knee during his engagement ceremony while the people attending the ceremony cheered the moment. The up-close event was reportedly attended by only close family and friends.

In another picture, the couple looked regal in light-colored outfits while big smiles on their faces made everything look special.

Ali is a Pakistani musician and stand-up performer. He started his career as a stand-up humorist prior to switching to music. The rapper, who rose to fame with his song Wadeeray Ka Beta, has started recreating the viral videos on social media with his hilarious skits.

His debut song proved incredibly popular within a week of its premiere in June 2012, including over half a million views on the video-sharing platform.

