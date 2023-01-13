Inaya Khan dances her heart out at sister's wedding ceremony

Weddings in Pakistan aspire to blend filmy touch and even as December events are over, the viral dance clips continue to storm the internet.

The latest one is of Pakistani actor Inaya Khan who has set social media on fire with her stunning dance moves.

Elegantly flaunting her navel in a blue glittery dress, the starlet grooves to popular Bollywood song Mujhe Pyar Hai Tumse Hai, accompanying her dance partner. Inaya, 30, takes the lead and the man in the clip joins her and matches dance steps, enthralling guests with their jig at the event.

The video has garnered thousands of reactions from fans and social media users. However, the Saiyaan Ve actor has restricted the comment section to avoid derogatory comments as netizens usually labeled such wedding dances as “obscene” acts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

Inaya, a lesser-known face for fans, entered showbiz with modeling projects and has appeared in side roles in several soap operas including Mere Apne, and Laapata.