MQM-P mulls ending coalition with PDM over delimitation issue in Sindh

Web Desk 11:16 AM | 14 Jan, 2023
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

KARACHI – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday started deliberation on quitting the PDM-led coalition government in Centre over delimitation issue in Sindh for local bodies polls.

The development comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the Sindh government’s notification to withdraw the delimitation in Karachi division and Hyderabad district ahead of the LG polls scheduled for Jan 15. The notification was issued by the provincial government to address the reservations of the MQM-P.

Reports said the MQM-P’s federal lawmakers had submitted their resignations to the party Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who was reportedly of the view that there was no reason to remain part of the coalition when their concerns are unaddressed.

On the other hand, PTI is mulling an option to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

If the MQM-P quits the coalition government, it would be impossible for PM Shehbaz to secure the trust vote.  

Web Desk
