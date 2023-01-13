Search

Sports

PAKvNZ: Pakistan win toss and elect to bat first in series decider against New Zealand

Web Desk 02:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
PAKvNZ: Pakistan win toss and elect to bat first in series decider against New Zealand
Source: PCB

KARACHI – Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to bat first against New Zealand after winning the toss in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. 

The series is levelled at 1-1 after the first two matches. 

Pakistan have made two changes to the playing XI. Shan Masood has replaced Imam-ul-Haq, while Mohammad Hasnain has joined the squad as Naseem Shah is not playing today. 

New Zealand have made no changes in their playing XI. 

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam ©, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson ©, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan in second game to level ODI series

Sports

City Gymkhana, Pak Lions and Shinning Club score wins in K-20 Cup 2023

03:12 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

‘Unfair & Unexpected’: Afghanistan slams Australia for cancelling ODI series

09:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Fans booked for entering field to meet Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan during PAKvNZ match

09:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Pakistan women’s football team starts Four-Nation Cup campaign with 1-0 victory against Comoros

12:47 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

The Desert Vipers Reveal Their Jersey and Match Kit For The Inaugural Dp World ILT20

02:20 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan in second game to level ODI series

09:14 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

City Gymkhana, Pak Lions and Shinning Club score wins in K-20 Cup 2023

03:12 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 13, 2023

07:45 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: