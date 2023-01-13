Search

Noor Fatima 12:00 AM | 13 Jan, 2023
Rakhi Sawant converts to Islam, changes name to Fatima
Source: Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

India's most popular dancer and Bigg Boss contestant, Rakhi Sawant, has finally revealed that she has tied the knot. Surprising media outlets with the biggest news of 2023 so far, Sawant shared pictures of her intimate Nikkah ceremony with long-time beau, Adil Khan Durrani. However, what came as a bigger surprise was the 44-year-old star changing her name to be with her beloved.

Taking to Instagram, the Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actress shared pictures of herself wearing a white and pink sharara with a beige dupatta over her head while Durrani aced a casual outfit as they signed paperwork. Sawant and Durrani also posed with varmalas (garlands) around their neck with their marriage certificate in their hand.

Keen-eyed fans noticed that the marriage certificate declared Rakhi as Rakhi Sawant Fatima; suggesting that she changed her name, and the actress converted to Islam. It also seems that the marriage registration was done last year. 

Sawant posted the pictures of her Nikkah ceremony on Instagram with the caption, "Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."

Videos of Sawant reciting the Kalma and converting to Islam are going viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

In an interview with Times of India, the Joru Ka Ghulam actress said, “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai [If you associate yourself with Rakhi Sawant then that means you have invited shame],” she said.

“A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai [I am worried hence people need to know about my wedding],” she added.

On the work front, Sawant was last seen in Ek Kahani Julie Ki, Upeksha, Article 370, and Lockdown.

Rakhi Sawant marries her Muslim boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a secret ceremony

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

