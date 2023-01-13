Search

Science journalism workshop concludes at FCCU

13 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – The Faculty of Humanities and Kauser Abdullah Malik School of Life Science, FCCU in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Science organised a two-day workshop on science journalism. The concluding session of the workshop was held at FCCU on Thursday. 

Dean of Humanities, Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Director ORIC and Dean Postgraduate Studies, Dr. Kauser A. Malik were the Chief Guest on the occasion. They distributed the certificates among participants. Lead trainers Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan and Mr. Ehsan Masood shared their views on this occasion and congratulated the organizers for bridging the gap between science and journalism through the workshop. 

Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Dr. Firasat Jabeen and faculty members from media studies departments of FCCU, PU, UMT, MAO College, journalists, scientists and research scholars from KAM School of Life Sciences FCCU were also present on the occasion. 

On the 2nd day, sessions were conducted on responsible and effective Science Communication, use of science festivals for youth empowerment and the future prospects of Science Journalism.  Apart from lead trainers, Dr. Syed Javaid Khurshid from Global Affairs Magazine, Dr. Sabieh Anwar, Dean, Syed Babar Ali school of Science and Engineering, LUMS and Mr. Aleem Ahmad Editor, Global Science Magazine conducted these sessions. The last training of the workshop was led by Dr. Maha on pitching scientific research, storytelling, media engagements and risk communication. 

Dean of Humanities Dr Altaf Ullah Khan shared her concluding remarks with participants and speakers. Dr Kauser Abdullah, Dean PostGraduate Studies and Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean Faculty of Humanities distributed certificates among participants.

