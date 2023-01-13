Science journalism workshop concludes at FCCU

LAHORE – The Faculty of Humanities and Kauser Abdullah Malik School of Life Science, FCCU in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Science organised a two-day workshop on science journalism. The concluding session of the workshop was held at FCCU on Thursday.
Dean of Humanities, Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Director ORIC and Dean Postgraduate Studies, Dr. Kauser A. Malik were the Chief Guest on the occasion. They distributed the certificates among participants. Lead trainers Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan and Mr. Ehsan Masood shared their views on this occasion and congratulated the organizers for bridging the gap between science and journalism through the workshop.
Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Dr. Firasat Jabeen and faculty members from media studies departments of FCCU, PU, UMT, MAO College, journalists, scientists and research scholars from KAM School of Life Sciences FCCU were also present on the occasion.
On the 2nd day, sessions were conducted on responsible and effective Science Communication, use of science festivals for youth empowerment and the future prospects of Science Journalism. Apart from lead trainers, Dr. Syed Javaid Khurshid from Global Affairs Magazine, Dr. Sabieh Anwar, Dean, Syed Babar Ali school of Science and Engineering, LUMS and Mr. Aleem Ahmad Editor, Global Science Magazine conducted these sessions. The last training of the workshop was led by Dr. Maha on pitching scientific research, storytelling, media engagements and risk communication.
Dean of Humanities Dr Altaf Ullah Khan shared her concluding remarks with participants and speakers. Dr Kauser Abdullah, Dean PostGraduate Studies and Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean Faculty of Humanities distributed certificates among participants.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|237.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|304
|307
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170
|171.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|183
|184.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
