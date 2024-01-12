Search

Pakistan

PTI announces candidates for National Assembly seats ahead of General Election 2024

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 12 Jan, 2024
PTI announces candidates for National Assembly seats ahead of General Election 2024
Source: File photo

The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced its candidates for the upcoming General Election 2024 scheduled to take place across Pakistan on February 8. 

The move comes two days after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order and allowed the PTI to go into elections with its election symbol of bat. 

Earlier, the ECP had stripped the PTI of the bat symbol, saying that Imran Khan's party did not hold the intra-party elections in accordance with the rules. 

Although the PTI election symbol case is now in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the ECP has challenged the PHC verdict in the top court, the party now led by Barrister Gohar Khan has announced its electoral candidates for the General Election 2024. 

Here is the list of the PTI candidates for the General Election 2024:

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:16 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

PTI announces elections candidates from Lahore; Check complete list ...

06:46 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

IPP leader Farrukh Habib withdraws from election 

08:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood withdraws from Elections 2024 race

10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar ...

10:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

PTI all set to announce candidates for General Election 2024 in next ...

06:50 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pakistani pilgrims to get better place at Mina, Arafat

Pakistan

12:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in capital as Met ...

02:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Strong earthquake jolts Lahore, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

05:46 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Punjab extends winter vacation for schools, postpones exams amid ...

01:28 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Chill sets in KP as capital braces for ...

11:59 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

PML-N announces party candidates in Punjab for General Election 2024

02:47 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:32 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Pakistani forces eliminate two terrorists in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: