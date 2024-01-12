PTI announces candidates for National Assembly seats ahead of General Election 2024

The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced its candidates for the upcoming General Election 2024 scheduled to take place across Pakistan on February 8.

The move comes two days after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order and allowed the PTI to go into elections with its election symbol of bat.

Earlier, the ECP had stripped the PTI of the bat symbol, saying that Imran Khan's party did not hold the intra-party elections in accordance with the rules.

Although the PTI election symbol case is now in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the ECP has challenged the PHC verdict in the top court, the party now led by Barrister Gohar Khan has announced its electoral candidates for the General Election 2024.

Here is the list of the PTI candidates for the General Election 2024: