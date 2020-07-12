All banks to operate from 09:00am to 5:30pm
11:51 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that all banks will operate from 09:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from tomorrow (Monday) as it had earlier reduced business timing due to coronavirus.

An official circular has been issued in this regard.

According to a circular, Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.) while Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.).

In circular, all banks / MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure compliance of the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.

