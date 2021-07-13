Ghana Ali reveals she is Hafiz e Quran
KARACHI – Actress Ghana Ali revealed that she is a memorizer of the Holy Quran (Hafiz-e-Quran).
The Rangreza star disclosed it in an Instagram story where she shared replies to the questions made by her fans.
A fan of leading fashion model asked her if it’s true that she is a memorizer of the Quran. Answering this question, Ghana Ali wrote, “Yes, I am a memorizer of the Qur’an.”
Responding to other questions the 27-year-old told fans that the age gap between her husband and she is seven years, adding that her spouse was not a businessman and that he works in the public sector.
Answering more questions, she said, “Their life has gotten better since marriage and marriage has made a positive difference in their lives. One of the benefits of being married is that you always have someone with you whom you can annoy.”
When Ghana was asked if she would ask her husband to lose weight, she replied: “No I find him cute like this. I don’t want him to lose weight.”
