New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship inaugurated
Lahore - The New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 was formally inaugurated here at the PLTA Courts on Sunday.
PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, inaugurated the event at a colorful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers. The matches were also played in the different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round.
In the men’s singles qualifying first round, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Ahtesham Sattar 8-6, Abdul Sami beat Umair Fayyaz 8-3, Kamran Qureshi beat Umair Javeed 8-0 and Shahrukh Naveed beat Aized Khalil 8-3. In the men’s singles qualifying second round, Hassan beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-3, Abdul Sami beat Kamran Qureshi 8-3, Aakif Hussain beat Shahrukh Naveed 8-5 and Zohair Pirzada beat Waqas Basit 8-4.
In the men’s singles main draw first round, Muzamil Murtaza beat Waleed Javeed 8-1, Muhammad Abid beat Hassan Shaukat 8-2, Imran Bhatti beat Aakif Hussain 8-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Zeeshan Ashraf 8-0, Irfan Mughal beat Shayan Tariq 8-1, Nalain Abbas beat Zaryab Pirzada 8-1, Jabir Ali beat Jalal Gillani 8-3, Hassan Riaz beat Rana Humayun 8-2.
