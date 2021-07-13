PAKvENG: England win toss and elect to bowl first against Pakistan

BIRMINGHAM – England on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series today at Edgbaston.

Pakistan will go into the final one-day international against England with no changes.

The hosts who have revealed their bench strength by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a second-string team will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Pakistan today.

England clinching the first one-dayer at Cardiff by nine wickets and the second match at Lord's by 52 runs, now looking to secure a whitewash with another win.

Squads

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf