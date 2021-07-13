PAKvENG: Second-string England eye clean sweep against Green Shirts in last ODI today

BIRMINGHAM – The hosts who have revealed their bench strength by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a second-string team will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Pakistan today.

England clinching the first one-dayer at Cardiff by nine wickets and the second match at Lord's by 52 runs, now looking to secure a whitewash with another win.

The final ODI match will be played at Birmingham at 5 pm today. As with every single game in this series, points are up for grabs for the ICC World Cup Super League. A lack of recent 50-over matches at Edgbaston means that the conditions may be a touch unknowable, although the venue tends to offer a true batting surface with good carry.

Pakistan team training session at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham ahead of third #ENGvPAK ODI#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/dUYRVdPYYo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 12, 2021

English captain Ben Stokes has had a fabulous start to his captaincy stint. He has pretty much taken the right decisions at crucial junctures while the second-string team also performed well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be devastated with their performance as they departed with high spirits but they’ve been left completely flustered. Losing to a second-string side is always a big insult and three-match series put into perspective how brittle Pakistan’s batting order is.

However, the bowling was up to par for the most part of the second game but England’s lower order proved to be a thorn in the side. Hasan Ali, who picked up a fifer at Lord’s, will be their main man with the ball. Expect Pakistan to make a couple of changes going into the last game.

Earlier, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq lashed out at the team Pakistan for their dreadful run in the ongoing tour. He questioned the playing style of the visitors in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) against the second-string England side.