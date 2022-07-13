Four terrorists killed in exchange of fire with Pakistani troops in North Waziristan
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army troops killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in an area of North Waziristan district, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.
According to ISPR, the troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in general area of Datta Khel.
During exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, said ISPR.
Last week, a soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.
“Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing read.
Seven terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in ... 11:03 AM | 27 Jun, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed seven terrorist in a gun battle in general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle, North ...
