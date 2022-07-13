LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Jhang
08:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
JHANG – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan is addressing a rally in Jhang on Wednesday ahead of the July 17 by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab.
More to follow...
