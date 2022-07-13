LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Jhang
Web Desk
08:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Jhang
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
Share

JHANG – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan is addressing a rally in Jhang on Wednesday ahead of the July 17 by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Pakistan reaffirms full solidarity with Kashmiris ...
07:35 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for ...
06:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Sindh braces for another round of monsoon rains ...
05:19 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Pakistan, US agree to boost bilateral ties in ...
01:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in North ...
01:34 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
‘Sea Guardians-2’: Pakistan, China navies ...
12:10 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi
07:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr