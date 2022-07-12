Sri Lankan president’s attempts to flee country fail
Sri Lankan president’s attempts to flee country fail
COLOMBO: Attempts by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and 15 of his close family and aides to leave the country in chaos have failed due to procedural issues, according to aviation sources.

Rajapaksa, who took refuge at the Trincomalee naval base after fleeing the presidential palace on July 9, flew back to Ratmalana airbase on Monday in two Bell 412 helicopters.  

He met service chiefs and moved to the Katunayake airbase by evening, defence officials said.

A representative from the country’s aviation department has confirmed that Rajapaksa and his delegation were initially due to travel on Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL225 to Dubai, but immigration officers insisted that all members of the president’s close family and aides turn up at the immigration counter at Bandaranaike airport to get their passports stamped. 

Security considerations are preventing the president and his close family from appearing at the public immigration counters, police and airport security officials have told this outlet.

