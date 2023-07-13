Saudi Arabia announces start of Umrah season: Here's how to get permit

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially announced the start of the Umrah season for specific countries.
With the formal announcement, Saudi residents and citizens, GCC nationals, and foreign residents in the GCC countries can obtain permits through the Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications for Umrah.
The announcement follows the earlier introduction of the electronic visa for Umrah, which can be acquired via the Nusuk platform; the pilgrims' arrival will start on the first day of the Islamic month Muharram of 1445 AH.
The Ministry aims to facilitate the arrival of Umrah performers to carry out their religious rituals with religious fervor and reverence.
The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.
As the Hajj days are over, thousands of pilgrims are landing back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.
Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair. Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
