Saudi Arabia announces start of Umrah season: Here's how to get permit

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially announced the start of the Umrah season for specific countries.

With the formal announcement, Saudi residents and citizens, GCC nationals, and foreign residents in the GCC countries can obtain permits through the Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications for Umrah.

The announcement follows the earlier introduction of the electronic visa for Umrah, which can be acquired via the Nusuk platform; the pilgrims' arrival will start on the first day of the Islamic month Muharram of 1445 AH.

The Ministry aims to facilitate the arrival of Umrah performers to carry out their religious rituals with religious fervor and reverence.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, thousands of pilgrims are landing back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair. Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.