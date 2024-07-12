Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Here is how much money was spent on extravaganza!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally got married after months of festivities and their wedding has become the most talked-about event on social media, but do you know how much money was spent on the entire high-profile event?
The estimated cost of the entire wedding extravaganza is between Rs 4,000-5,000 crore ($0.6 billion), which is just 0.5 percent of the Ambani family's net worth, according to Forbes.
Anant Ambani is the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. Among the early arrivals for the wedding ceremony were reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Earlier, the months-long festivities captured global attention, attracting celebrities like Rihanna and Justin Bieber to India for the grand occasion.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
