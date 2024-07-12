Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Here is how much money was spent on extravaganza!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally got married after months of festivities and their wedding has become the most talked-about event on social media, but do you know how much money was spent on the entire high-profile event?

The estimated cost of the entire wedding extravaganza is between Rs 4,000-5,000 crore ($0.6 billion), which is just 0.5 percent of the Ambani family's net worth, according to Forbes.

Anant Ambani is the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. Among the early arrivals for the wedding ceremony were reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Earlier, the months-long festivities captured global attention, attracting celebrities like Rihanna and Justin Bieber to India for the grand occasion.