PSL 2021: Islamabad United to lock horns with table-toppers Qalandars today
ABU DHABI – Two-time winning champions Islamabad United will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars, table-toppers of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, at 6:00 pm today.

Previously, Islamabad United got defeated as Qalandars had won both the games since the start of the remaining matches.

Qalandar performed well under Sohail Akhtar’s captaincy as they thrashed Peshawar Zalmi when victoriously defended a score of 170/8 and acquired by 10 runs.

Shadab-led Islamabad will also bank on the fact that it has a record of 8-3 against Lahore Qalandars in 11 matches the two sides have played against each other in the PSL, so far.

In another blow for United's, key player Hasan Ali decided to travel to Pakistan and will miss the entire League for ‘personal reasons’, it emerged Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars Squad:                                                           

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, and Zeeshan Ashraf

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf (injured), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer, and Hasan Ali (withdrawn).

