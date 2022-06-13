Punjab presents Rs4 trillion outlay budget 2022-23 today

LAHORE – Punjab government will present its tax-free budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today (Monday) with total outlay of around Rs4,000 billion.

It is the first budget being presented by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz-led provincial government after the removal of PTI government both in centre and Punjab.

The provincial government would set aside Rs685 billion for development, reports said, adding that the salaries and pensions of government employees would be increased by 15 percent.

Provincial minister Awais Leghari will present Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 as the Finance Department has sent the budget speech to him.

A spokesperson of the Finance Department told media that the upcoming budget would focus on pro-poor initiatives and controlling inflation.

The coalition provincial government would find it difficult to sail the budget through the assembly easily as the PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a key rival of the incumbent government, holds the post of speaker. Furthermore, it is expected that PTI lawmakers would create ruckus to prevent the government from tabling the budget.

