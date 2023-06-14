Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirm relationship

Popular Indian actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have officially confirmed their relationship, putting an end to months of speculation and rumours.
The couple, who first worked together in the anthology film Lust Stories 2, revealed that their love story began during shooting of the film, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh.
Speculations about the duo being romantically involved had been circulating for a while, particularly after a video allegedly showing them kissing at a New Year Party in Goa surfaced. Although they were seen together in public, they remained tight-lipped about their connection. In a previous interview with an Indian newspaper, Tamannaah dismissed the rumours, stating that she didn't feel the need to address all the speculations.
However, in a recent interview with Film Companion, she opened up about her relationship with Vijay. When asked about her attraction to her co-star, she emphasized that personal connections extend beyond their shared profession. She expressed, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star... it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living."
She candidly admitted that her equation with Vijay evolved during the shooting of Lust Stories 2. She described Vijay as someone she admires and with whom she naturally connected. She expressed gratitude for finding someone who accepted her as she is, without expecting her to change her entire life to fit their understanding.
"He is someone who came to me with his guard down, so it became very easy for me to put my guard down," she confessed. "With high-achieving women, we often think we have to work hard for everything. But when something is so simple and we don't have to walk on eggshells... I think in India, there's also this expectation that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. But here, there's a person who actually understood my world without me doing anything. He's someone I deeply care about, and yeah, he's my happy place," Bhatai concluded.
The news of their relationship has been met with enthusiasm from fans and the industry.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
