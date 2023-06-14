Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirm relationship

Popular Indian actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have officially confirmed their relationship, putting an end to months of speculation and rumours.

The couple, who first worked together in the anthology film Lust Stories 2, revealed that their love story began during shooting of the film, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh.

Speculations about the duo being romantically involved had been circulating for a while, particularly after a video allegedly showing them kissing at a New Year Party in Goa surfaced. Although they were seen together in public, they remained tight-lipped about their connection. In a previous interview with an Indian newspaper, Tamannaah dismissed the rumours, stating that she didn't feel the need to address all the speculations.

However, in a recent interview with Film Companion, she opened up about her relationship with Vijay. When asked about her attraction to her co-star, she emphasized that personal connections extend beyond their shared profession. She expressed, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star... it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living."

She candidly admitted that her equation with Vijay evolved during the shooting of Lust Stories 2. She described Vijay as someone she admires and with whom she naturally connected. She expressed gratitude for finding someone who accepted her as she is, without expecting her to change her entire life to fit their understanding.

"He is someone who came to me with his guard down, so it became very easy for me to put my guard down," she confessed. "With high-achieving women, we often think we have to work hard for everything. But when something is so simple and we don't have to walk on eggshells... I think in India, there's also this expectation that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. But here, there's a person who actually understood my world without me doing anything. He's someone I deeply care about, and yeah, he's my happy place," Bhatai concluded.

The news of their relationship has been met with enthusiasm from fans and the industry.