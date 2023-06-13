Search

Lifestyle

Did Ranbir Kapoor copy Fawad Khan for his new look in 'Animal'?

Noor Fatima 01:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023
Did Ranbir Kapoor copy Fawad Khan for his new look in 'Animal'?

Whether Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor, copied Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt look or not, one thing is for sure that Pakistani films really are making an impact on the entertainment world.

After the highly anticipated teaser of Kapoor’s upcoming film, Animal, was released, social media users couldn’t help but find uncanny resemblance between his avatar and Khan’s Maula Jatt.

From the poster showing the Barfi star in a Kameez Dhoti holding a ghandasa and visible scars and sweat on his face, netizens compared the protagonists of both films side by side to find many similarities.

The producers of the film have yet to confirm whether Animal takes cinematic inspiration from the highest-ever grossing Pakistani film or not, but the internet is pretty sure. 

For the unversed, Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt with its ensemble cast of Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malick, made headlines not only for its outstanding cinematography but also for revolutionizing Pakistani cinema.

According to media outlets, even Karan Johar, the celebrated Bollywood director was spotted watching Lashari’s brainchild in Dubai.

On the other side, Kapoor is all steady for the release of his latest action flick, Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor clarifies previous statement about working with Pakistani filmmakers

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Rose Muhammad sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

06:29 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar shares his two cents on second marriage

11:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

How much has Salman Khan charged for every Bigg Boss season?

08:49 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases latest song for Pak Army

11:48 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

‘Razia’: Mohib Mirza to star opposite Mahira Khan in new TV drama

08:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife opens up about new man in her life

09:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Oscar-winner actress all praise for Pakistani designer's stunning ...

01:31 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 12, 2023

09:16 AM | 12 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.

Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.

Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.  

“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said. 

Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-12-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 12, 2023

Gold Rate Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: