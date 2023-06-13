Did Ranbir Kapoor copy Fawad Khan for his new look in 'Animal'?

Whether Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor, copied Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt look or not, one thing is for sure that Pakistani films really are making an impact on the entertainment world.
After the highly anticipated teaser of Kapoor’s upcoming film, Animal, was released, social media users couldn’t help but find uncanny resemblance between his avatar and Khan’s Maula Jatt.
From the poster showing the Barfi star in a Kameez Dhoti holding a ghandasa and visible scars and sweat on his face, netizens compared the protagonists of both films side by side to find many similarities.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ranbir kapoor fanpage ???? (@ranbir_kapoooor)
Just saw the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Why does it seem like Maula Jatt ?— Mubeen ul haq (@Whoismubeen) June 11, 2023
Animal teaser is a copy of pakistani movie the legend of maula jatt teaser— Hassan Nawaz (@HassanN60) June 11, 2023
The producers of the film have yet to confirm whether Animal takes cinematic inspiration from the highest-ever grossing Pakistani film or not, but the internet is pretty sure.
For the unversed, Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt with its ensemble cast of Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malick, made headlines not only for its outstanding cinematography but also for revolutionizing Pakistani cinema.
According to media outlets, even Karan Johar, the celebrated Bollywood director was spotted watching Lashari’s brainchild in Dubai.
On the other side, Kapoor is all steady for the release of his latest action flick, Animal.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-12-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.