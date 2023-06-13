Did Ranbir Kapoor copy Fawad Khan for his new look in 'Animal'?

Whether Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor, copied Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt look or not, one thing is for sure that Pakistani films really are making an impact on the entertainment world.

After the highly anticipated teaser of Kapoor’s upcoming film, Animal, was released, social media users couldn’t help but find uncanny resemblance between his avatar and Khan’s Maula Jatt.

From the poster showing the Barfi star in a Kameez Dhoti holding a ghandasa and visible scars and sweat on his face, netizens compared the protagonists of both films side by side to find many similarities.

Just saw the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Why does it seem like Maula Jatt ? — Mubeen ul haq (@Whoismubeen) June 11, 2023

Animal teaser is a copy of pakistani movie the legend of maula jatt teaser — Hassan Nawaz (@HassanN60) June 11, 2023

The producers of the film have yet to confirm whether Animal takes cinematic inspiration from the highest-ever grossing Pakistani film or not, but the internet is pretty sure.

For the unversed, Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt with its ensemble cast of Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malick, made headlines not only for its outstanding cinematography but also for revolutionizing Pakistani cinema.

According to media outlets, even Karan Johar, the celebrated Bollywood director was spotted watching Lashari’s brainchild in Dubai.

On the other side, Kapoor is all steady for the release of his latest action flick, Animal.