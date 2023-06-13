‘I have no evidence against senior army officer,’ PTI chief informs investigators

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman, in his fiery speeches, levelled allegations against senior intelligence officer and even called him by names.

Khan, who is facing over 100 cases since his removal from the premiership, admitted that he had no proof against the senior army officer. On Monday, the populist leader appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probling allegations against the top army officials.

Investigators grilled PTI chief at the Islamabad Police DIG office where FIR was read out and clips were shown to the former premier in which he leveled allegations against the army officials, including his assassination plan.

The outspoken politician owned all the contents of the videos. When asked about proof of allegations against army officers, the former PM responded in negative. Investigators asked him if senior army officer directly threaten you, and he also responded in negative.

The PTI chief mentioned that someone told him about the army officer’s gambit. Any proof or evidence you have? investigators asked, and he again responded with no. The PTI chief said he named a top intelligence official, as latter did a presser.

Later, proceedings of investigations were recorded on paper which were signed by the ousted prime minister.