Sunny Deol announces sequel of 'Gadar' after 22 years

Web Desk 12:47 AM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: Sunny Deol (Instagram)

After two decades, Bollywood film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s sequel will see the light of the day. The upcoming film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, and the official teaser is already out. The sequel, titled Gadar 2, will surprising carry off the plot where it left 22 years ago. 

Deol will be seen essaying the role of Tara Singh once again in the action flick. The film is set in 1971 during the height of Indo-Pakistan war.

In the teaser, the narrator states that Tara [Deol] is the son-in-law of Pakistan and deserves to be treated respectfully or his wrath will prompt him to take the city of Lahore in dowry.

The chaos pans to several Pakistani men marching down the street holding signs that read “crush India” before Singh makes a dramatic entry and finishes off everyone in his path. The scene is hyped up with background music in Jubin Nautiyal’s reprised version of Ghar Aaja Pardesi.

According to media outlets, Deol spoke about his latest offering, saying, “Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family films. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios. The film is scheduled to hit floors on August 11, this year.

