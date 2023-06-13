Sunny Deol announces sequel of 'Gadar' after 22 years

After two decades, Bollywood film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s sequel will see the light of the day. The upcoming film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, and the official teaser is already out. The sequel, titled Gadar 2, will surprising carry off the plot where it left 22 years ago.
Deol will be seen essaying the role of Tara Singh once again in the action flick. The film is set in 1971 during the height of Indo-Pakistan war.
In the teaser, the narrator states that Tara [Deol] is the son-in-law of Pakistan and deserves to be treated respectfully or his wrath will prompt him to take the city of Lahore in dowry.
The chaos pans to several Pakistani men marching down the street holding signs that read “crush India” before Singh makes a dramatic entry and finishes off everyone in his path. The scene is hyped up with background music in Jubin Nautiyal’s reprised version of Ghar Aaja Pardesi.
View this post on Instagram
According to media outlets, Deol spoke about his latest offering, saying, “Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family films. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”
Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios. The film is scheduled to hit floors on August 11, this year.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-12-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.