T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands win toss, choose to field first against Bangladesh

Netherlands won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in 27th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at St Vincent, Kingston, on Thursday.

Bangladesh began their campaign with a thrilling win against Sri Lanka, but narrowly lost to South Africa in their second match. Despite this setback, both performances have boosted their confidence. The tournament conditions have favored their playing style, with a capable pace attack thriving on seaming pitches and skillful spinners excelling on gripping surfaces.

Conversely, Netherlands started strong with a comfortable victory over Nepal. They nearly clinched a win against South Africa, but David Miller’s steady play helped the Proteas secure a hard-fought victory. The Dutch team has shown impressive performances in recent ICC events, and a win against Bangladesh would further highlight their upward trajectory.