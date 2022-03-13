Asim Azhar cancels performance after stampede at Lahore college concert
Share
LAHORE — A stampede at a concert at Lahore’s Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) forced songwriter and singer Asim Azhar to cancel his performance this week.
The concert was cancelled midway after some people fainted and others received injuries due to mismanagement and overcrowding.
Music night Kinnaird.#KinnairdCollege #musicalnight #kinnaird #asimazhar #SingingMarch #AsimAzhar pic.twitter.com/rLhVROjMIr— Danyal Zia (@DanyalZia3) March 12, 2022
According to reports, the place where the concert was being held could accommodate only 2,500 people but tickets were sold to more than 3,500 people by the organisers of the event.
This led to chaos at the venue and several people were not allowed to enter despite the fact they had bought the tickets.
Later, Azhar took to social media to apologise and clarify his position. He also offered to help those affected by the mismanagement at the music concert.
March 11, 2022
Many people took to Twitter to complain about mismanagement at the event, sharing pictures and videos of the chaos at the venue.
If you cannot manage an event then don't organize 🙂— Maryam (@idoontlikeyou) March 11, 2022
Kinnaird College deserve this #banconcertinkinnaird #AsimAzhar #kinnairdcollege pic.twitter.com/rKemoN00Zf
Kinnairds's management totally failed today. girls fainted, it was about-to-be-stampede, harassment, and whatnot. also, singers didnt care to stop their freaking songs for a minute and ask what's happening outside THEATRE. WOW. #asimazhar #kinnairdcollege pic.twitter.com/KiBF3fbBzj— schowز (@schusch_) March 11, 2022
The mess in the video the traumatic event#kinnairdcollege— 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚒́𝚑𝚊 𝙱𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢 🐧 (@ManihaAamir) March 12, 2022
Please Retweet and send this to right authorities pic.twitter.com/dl9Zb5oCSj
#kinnairdcollege what a shithole <3 pic.twitter.com/bvAzLDoZg6— joona (@papajaldiayen) March 11, 2022
It’s so fucking disappointing that Kinnaird allowed men to be part of an all girls crowd. I have always loved KC concerts bec they’re a safe space for women to enjoy. But this time y’all were so trashy. If someone from council sees this, 🖕🏻🖕🏻#KinnairdCollege— anarkylie (@AnnieGoheer) March 11, 2022
The LCWU management said on Saturday they were going to register an FIR against the organisers after stampede at the concert. However, there had been no confirmation of an FIR by Saturday evening.
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Asim Azhar cancels performance after stampede at Lahore college ...12:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Authorities in action against group calling for ban on women at ...11:49 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
-
- Pakistani court indicts 89 accused of lynching Sri Lankan factory ...10:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 death-row prisoners in single day10:23 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
-
- Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser Malik09:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist goes viral04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022