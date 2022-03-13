Asim Azhar cancels performance after stampede at Lahore college concert
12:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Asim Azhar cancels performance after stampede at Lahore college concert
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)
LAHORE — A stampede at a concert at Lahore’s Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) forced songwriter and singer Asim Azhar to cancel his performance this week.

The concert was cancelled midway after some people fainted and others received injuries due to mismanagement and overcrowding. 

According to reports, the place where the concert was being held could accommodate only 2,500 people but tickets were sold to more than 3,500 people by the organisers of the event. 

This led to chaos at the venue and several people were not allowed to enter despite the fact they had bought the tickets. 

Later, Azhar took to social media to apologise and clarify his position. He also offered to help those affected by the mismanagement at the music concert.

Many people took to Twitter to complain about mismanagement at the event, sharing pictures and videos of the chaos at the venue.

The LCWU management said on Saturday they were going to register an FIR against the organisers after stampede at the concert. However, there had been no confirmation of an FIR by Saturday evening. 

