Authorities in action against group calling for ban on women at Mardan Sports Complex
Web Desk
11:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Authorities in action against group calling for ban on women at Mardan Sports Complex
Source: Mardan Sports Complex
Share

PESHAWAR – Law enforcers in the second-largest city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have lodged a case against a group calling for a ban on women playing sports in Mardan.

A group of men can be seen holding talks with what seems to be the administration of the Mardan Sports Complex in a viral clip.

The development comes a day after PTI leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari reacted to a video on social media showing a letter signed by the director of the Mardan Sports Complex.

The letter cited that any kind of female activities will not take place in the complex, and no person will be allowed on the premises when females were inside the complex.

Bokhari then mentioned taking up the matter with the KP Chief Minister, Inspector General of police, and the district administration. She said limiting from using public facilities or being in public places is unconstitutional and illegal. This is not acceptable nor should be tolerated.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said a case has had lodged against those who allegedly tried to restrict women's activities at Mardan Sports Complex in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The deputy commissioner had taken notice, the minister said, stressing that women cannot be denied the right to take part in sports competitions.

Reports in local media suggest that the case was registered against a local media person and other ten people under sections related to rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, obstructing public service, assault, and punishment for criminal intimidation.

Women in Afghanistan won't be allowed to play any ... 12:44 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

KABUL – Women in Afghanistan will not be allowed to play cricket or any sport under the new administration, the ...

More From This Category
Pakistani court indicts 89 accused of lynching ...
10:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
ISPR DG denies issuance of show-cause notice to ...
10:02 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser ...
09:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Moonis Elahi responds as Sheikh Rasheed accuses ...
08:30 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Pakistan decides to close NCOC amid Covid ...
08:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Man gets life sentence for plotting to kill ...
07:16 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan reacts as Mahira Khan shares pictures from Skardu visit
11:35 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr