Authorities in action against group calling for ban on women at Mardan Sports Complex

PESHAWAR – Law enforcers in the second-largest city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have lodged a case against a group calling for a ban on women playing sports in Mardan.

A group of men can be seen holding talks with what seems to be the administration of the Mardan Sports Complex in a viral clip.

The development comes a day after PTI leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari reacted to a video on social media showing a letter signed by the director of the Mardan Sports Complex.

The letter cited that any kind of female activities will not take place in the complex, and no person will be allowed on the premises when females were inside the complex.

I will be taking this up with IG KP, district administration & Chief Minister @IMMahmoodKhan . Barring from using public facilities or being in public places is unconstitutional & illegal. This is not acceptable nor should be tolerated. — Maleeka Ali Bokhari (@MalBokhari) March 11, 2022

Bokhari then mentioned taking up the matter with the KP Chief Minister, Inspector General of police, and the district administration. She said limiting from using public facilities or being in public places is unconstitutional and illegal. This is not acceptable nor should be tolerated.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said a case has had lodged against those who allegedly tried to restrict women's activities at Mardan Sports Complex in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The deputy commissioner had taken notice, the minister said, stressing that women cannot be denied the right to take part in sports competitions.

Excellent just spoke to @AtifKhanpti . Swift action by Minister for Human Rights & Minister for sports @AtifKhanpti. PTI Gov will continue to ensure that women & girls have access to public spaces in acc with their Constitutional & legal rights. IG KP should ensure protection. https://t.co/g4vjzyc3ou — Maleeka Ali Bokhari (@MalBokhari) March 12, 2022

Reports in local media suggest that the case was registered against a local media person and other ten people under sections related to rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, obstructing public service, assault, and punishment for criminal intimidation.