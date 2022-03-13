LIVE: PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Hafizabad

05:28 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
LIVE: PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Hafizabad
Source: PTI (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf rally in Punjab’s Hafizabad.

Addressing during his brief visit to Hafizabad, the premier vowed to complete the projects in the region before completing a five-year term.

Khan arrived at the venue by about 4 pm and was sitting on the stage as other leaders of the party addressed the gathering. He also unveiled the inauguration plaques of several development projects in Punjab city.

Khan made the visit as the political temperature rose to boiling point following the submission of the no-confidence motion by the Opposition.

More to follow...

