LIVE: PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Hafizabad
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf rally in Punjab’s Hafizabad.
Addressing during his brief visit to Hafizabad, the premier vowed to complete the projects in the region before completing a five-year term.
Khan arrived at the venue by about 4 pm and was sitting on the stage as other leaders of the party addressed the gathering. He also unveiled the inauguration plaques of several development projects in Punjab city.
LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing public gathering #Hafizabad @PakPMO https://t.co/jjdYs3qZNs— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 13, 2022
Khan made the visit as the political temperature rose to boiling point following the submission of the no-confidence motion by the Opposition.
More to follow...
