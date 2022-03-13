PAKvAUS, 2nd Test – Australia resume batting against Pakistan on day 2

KARACHI – Australia resumed batting against Pakistan on day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi.

On day 1, Pakistani-born Australian hitter Usman Khawaja slammed 11th Test hundred and forged a 159-run partnership with Steve Smith to power the home side to 251 for three.

The left-handed opener of visiting side becomes the first Australian batter to score a Test century in Pakistan in 24 years. Khawaja’s unbeaten ton and Steve Smith's half-century put Cummins-led squad in a strong position in the second game.

Kangaroos finished at 251/3 after Steve Smith was outclassed in the closing minutes of today’s game. Smith also displayed brilliant skills before walking back to the pavilion.

Khawaja and Smith batted for nearly 70 overs and put on a valuable 159 runs partnership for the third wicket.

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf broke the 82-run opening stand with a back of a length delivery that Warner could only edge to Rizwan behind the stumps. Shaheen then outclassed Marnus Labuschagne for a duck.

Australia earlier won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second game of the three-match Test series at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams aim to clinch victory in the crucial match after the first Test ended in draw due to dead pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. During the five days of the inaugural match, both teams produced over 1100 runs and only 14 wickets fell, which is being dubbed as poor outcome for the bowlers in decades.

Experts are of the view that Karachi pitch is better than Rawalpindi, saying it will offer promising contest between bat and ball.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.