PM Imran to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister is all set to visit Hafizabad to address a public gathering today (Sunday) as political temperature rose to boiling point following the submission of the no-confidence motion by Opposition against the premier.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib told this during a media talk, adding that entire nation is supporting the prime minister and opposition will fail in their nefarious designs.

Talking about PTI government’s achievements, he said that PM Khan successfully addressed internal and external threats being faced by Pakistan.

Habib vowed nobody will be allowed to create chaos and anarchy and take law into his hands in the country.

Replying to a question, he said development projects worth billions of rupees have been launched in Punjab including Hafizabad for welfare of masses, Radio Pakistan reported.

To another question, Farrukh Habib said the government reduced prices of petroleum products to facilitate the people.