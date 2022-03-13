PM Imran to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

11:47 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
PM Imran to address public gathering in Hafizabad today
Source: PTI (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister is all set to visit Hafizabad to address a public gathering today (Sunday) as political temperature rose to boiling point following the submission of the no-confidence motion by Opposition against the premier.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib told this during a media talk, adding that entire nation is supporting the prime minister and opposition will fail in their nefarious designs.

Talking about PTI government’s achievements, he said that PM Khan successfully addressed internal and external threats being faced by Pakistan.

Habib vowed nobody will be allowed to create chaos and anarchy and take law into his hands in the country.

Replying to a question, he said development projects worth billions of rupees have been launched in Punjab including Hafizabad for welfare of masses, Radio Pakistan reported.

To another question, Farrukh Habib said the government reduced prices of petroleum products to facilitate the people.

More From This Category
Pakistan Army's multinational Team Spirit ...
11:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Pakistan logs 609 new coronavirus cases in 24 ...
09:19 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Authorities in action against group calling for ...
11:49 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Pakistani court indicts 89 accused of lynching ...
10:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
ISPR DG denies issuance of show-cause notice to ...
10:02 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Moonis Elahi responds as Sheikh Rasheed accuses ...
08:30 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam requests for prayers as father suffers cardiac attack
12:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr