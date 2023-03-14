Search

Lifestyle

Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'

Rabiya Mazhar 11:04 AM | 14 Mar, 2023
Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'
Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'
Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'
Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'
Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'
Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'

Coke Studio singer Aima Baig is up in arms against organisers of Pak Fest, a music festival held in Lahore from March 10 to 12, who allegedly used her name to promote the event without paying her.

Nine singers including Ali Zafar, Kaifi Khalil and Bilal Saeed performed at the event. However, Baig's allegations seem to be falling on deaf ears as the organisers haven’t responded to them yet. 

The event was held at Khayaban-e-Amin Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Baig even posted an Instagram story on Sunday where she talked about the disappointment she and her fans had to face.

She even apologised to all those who bought tickets to see her. She wrote, “I regret to participate in the Pak Fest Lahore and instead of removing my name from the participation, the organizers were making money (using) my name. they were misleading fans and people who were buying tickets to see me at the concert. We have not received any communication or explanation from the Pak Fest Lahore’s end which has cost undue stress and inconvenience for me.

The Baazi singer demanded that serious actions against the accused. In the past, Hasan Raheem and Asim Azhar faced similar issues at the same event.

Rabiya Mazhar

The author is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Malala shuts up American comedian Jimmy Kimmel with her witty response at Oscars

11:59 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Asad Siddiqui shares unseen pictures of wife Zara Noor Abbas on her birthday

10:33 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Hania Aamir shares her 'untold story'

10:17 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Aima Baig faces backlash over revealing dress

01:42 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Ushna Shah shares candid moments from her reception in latest reel

09:55 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Anoushey Ashraf pays heavily for her "cheap adventure"

09:27 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'

11:04 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 13, 2023

08:58 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: