Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'

Coke Studio singer Aima Baig is up in arms against organisers of Pak Fest, a music festival held in Lahore from March 10 to 12, who allegedly used her name to promote the event without paying her.

Nine singers including Ali Zafar, Kaifi Khalil and Bilal Saeed performed at the event. However, Baig's allegations seem to be falling on deaf ears as the organisers haven’t responded to them yet.

The event was held at Khayaban-e-Amin Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Baig even posted an Instagram story on Sunday where she talked about the disappointment she and her fans had to face.

She even apologised to all those who bought tickets to see her. She wrote, “I regret to participate in the Pak Fest Lahore and instead of removing my name from the participation, the organizers were making money (using) my name. they were misleading fans and people who were buying tickets to see me at the concert. We have not received any communication or explanation from the Pak Fest Lahore’s end which has cost undue stress and inconvenience for me.

The Baazi singer demanded that serious actions against the accused. In the past, Hasan Raheem and Asim Azhar faced similar issues at the same event.