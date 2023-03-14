Aima Baig sues Pak Fest organisers for 'misusing her name'

Coke Studio singer Aima Baig is up in arms against organisers of Pak Fest, a music festival held in Lahore from March 10 to 12, who allegedly used her name to promote the event without paying her.
Nine singers including Ali Zafar, Kaifi Khalil and Bilal Saeed performed at the event. However, Baig's allegations seem to be falling on deaf ears as the organisers haven’t responded to them yet.
The event was held at Khayaban-e-Amin Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Baig even posted an Instagram story on Sunday where she talked about the disappointment she and her fans had to face.
She even apologised to all those who bought tickets to see her. She wrote, “I regret to participate in the Pak Fest Lahore and instead of removing my name from the participation, the organizers were making money (using) my name. they were misleading fans and people who were buying tickets to see me at the concert. We have not received any communication or explanation from the Pak Fest Lahore’s end which has cost undue stress and inconvenience for me.
The Baazi singer demanded that serious actions against the accused. In the past, Hasan Raheem and Asim Azhar faced similar issues at the same event.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.