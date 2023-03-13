Another distinction for UAE as Dh1,000 banknote wins award

DUBAI - In another achievement, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has won the ‘Best New Banknote’ award for its new Dh1,000 banknote.

The distinction was achieved due to unique designs and innovative security features of the currency note and it was announced at the annual awards ceremony for ‘Banknote and ID Document of the Year Awards’

The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the High Security Printing EMEA conference in Abu Dhabi and reflects the bank's implementation of the latest technical specifications and advanced security features in its banknote made of polymer material.

The CBUAE has used multi-coloured KINEGRAM in its note making UAE the first country in the Middle East region to issue the largest of its kind surface applied foil stripe in banknotes, Gulf News reported.

The United Arab Emirates is bagging multiple awards in recent months and its standing in the international community is now being recognized. Recently, its passport was ranked as number one in the world by Nomad capitalist index, jumping from its previous position of 35.

"This is largely due to recent changes allowing foreigners to apply for dual citizenship, which, combined with the travel freedoms afforded by a UAE passport, plus the country’s business-friendly environment and enviable tax system, puts the UAE top of our list for 2023," the report said.

United Arab Emirates has been in the spotlight for year due to multiple events, the most recent of which was Dubai Expo which saw millions of people visit the county who were left awe-struck by the progress the country has made in a short span of time.