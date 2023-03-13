Search

Immigration

Another distinction for UAE as Dh1,000 banknote wins award

Web Desk 12:39 AM | 13 Mar, 2023
Another distinction for UAE as Dh1,000 banknote wins award

DUBAI - In another achievement, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has won the ‘Best New Banknote’ award for its new Dh1,000 banknote.

The distinction was achieved due to unique designs and innovative security features of the currency note and it was announced at the annual awards ceremony for ‘Banknote and ID Document of the Year Awards’

The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the High Security Printing EMEA conference in Abu Dhabi and reflects the bank's implementation of the latest technical specifications and advanced security features in its banknote made of polymer material.

The CBUAE has used multi-coloured KINEGRAM in its note making UAE the first country in the Middle East region to issue the largest of its kind surface applied foil stripe in banknotes, Gulf News reported.

The United Arab Emirates is bagging multiple awards in recent months and its standing in the international community is now being recognized. Recently, its passport was ranked as number one in the world by Nomad capitalist index, jumping from its previous position of 35.

"This is largely due to recent changes allowing foreigners to apply for dual citizenship, which, combined with the travel freedoms afforded by a UAE passport, plus the country’s business-friendly environment and enviable tax system, puts the UAE top of our list for 2023," the report said.

United Arab Emirates has been in the spotlight for year due to multiple events, the most recent of which was Dubai Expo which saw millions of people visit the county who were left awe-struck by the progress the country has made in a short span of time.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE's transit visa fee increased: Here's what you should know

11:33 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Karachi to Islamabad air travel for as low as Rs17,000: Here's how to avail the offer

10:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

07:33 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Another Indian gets arrested after urinating on fellow passenger mid-air

10:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

This UAE restaurant offers free food to visit visa holders

03:03 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Apply for UAE tourist visa via Botim; here are the details

08:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Holi scene from Pakistani drama serial 'Samjhota' gets severe backlash

01:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.23 23.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: