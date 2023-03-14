Search

Ayesha Omar stuns in latest Instagram reels

Noor Fatima 10:44 AM | 14 Mar, 2023
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

Considered to be one of the most influential style icons in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Ayesha Omar knows how to look attractive at any event whether it's a day out with her friends, a formal event, or a wedding, you name it. The 41-year-old actress-singer's sartorial choices put her in the limelight wherever she goes.

Being the center of attention that she is, the Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi star recently attended a wedding where she had "Iris" falling "in love" with her. For the unversed, Iris, in Greek mythology, is the personification of the rainbow and a messenger of the gods. 

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai diva shared two separate reels on Instagram to flaunt her flamboyance by twirling and posing for her fans.

Social media users flooded the comment section under Omar's post to show how much they love the looks of the diva.

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.  

Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

