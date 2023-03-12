Search

Madhuri Dixit's mother passes away

Noor Fatima 10:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
Source: Madhuri Dixit (Instagram)

Iconic Indian actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away today at their Mumbai home.

The cremation will take place at Vaikunth Dham in Mumbai. The Prem Pratigyaa star and her husband Sriram Nene released a joint statement that read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation is at 3pm today at Vaikunth Dham, Dr E Moses Road, (opp Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018. From Madhuri and Shriram.”

Dixit's mother was 91 at the time of her demise.  

The Tezaab actress was clad in all white, along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, and their son Ryan as the family left for the funeral ceremony.

Last year, Dixit shared a heartwarming birthday message on Instagram for her dear mother.

“Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!” the actress penned.

Snehlata collaborated with her daughter in Gulab Gang in 2013. In an interview with IANS, Indian filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film.”

The 55-year-old actress is the youngest of four siblings. She has two elder sisters and one elder brother. Their father died at 91 in 2013.

On the work front, Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma. She made her acting comeback with the web series, The Fame Game

Madhuri Dixit jumps onto 'Tum Tum' bandwagon

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

