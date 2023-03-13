Search

Lifestyle

Malala and Jimmy Kimmel's cringey interaction leaves netizens in splits

Noor Fatima 11:59 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
There is a time and place for humor but Jimmy Kimmel couldn't understand this anyway. The American late-night show host and comedian, who hosted the 95th Academy Awards, held on Sunday, made tons of jokes but seemed to have offended Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, by asking a rather irrelevant question that didn't sit well with Yousafzai or social media users.

For background context, the 25-year-old education activist attended the most celebrated award show of Hollywood since her 29-minute-long film, Stranger At The Gate, was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren, the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace stunned the audience in a silver sequined dress but stole the show with her diplomatic answer to Kimmel's mind-boggling question.  

The 55-year-old host asked Yousafzai, "As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

Yousafzai's quick-witted response “I only talk about peace” garnered more applause than Kimmel's cringe-inducing question.

To end the short conversation on a good note, and to avoid any further embarrassment for either, Kimmel told Malala that this is why she "is Malala and nobody else is."   

As much as Yousafzai was confused, social media users also wondered why would Kimmel be asking her something odd while also criticizing him.

Attending the event with her husband, Asser Malik, the education activist is now pursuing a side hustle in film production to use her platform to promote peace and harmony.    

Malala Yousafzai meets Tom Cruise at Oscars luncheon

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

