Pakistan’s first ship carrying relief aid reaches quake-hit Syria

KARACHI – Pakistan’s first sea cargo carrying relief items for earthquake victims reached Syria on Monday.

The cargo sent through Pakistan Navy Ship-NASR on 28th of last month, was received in a special ceremony attended by senior Syrian Naval Command, government officials and Pakistan's ambassador to Syria Air Marshal retired Shahid Akhtar.

On the occasion, people sang anthems to express gratitude to Pakistani nation, state broadcaster reported.

The consignment contains blankets, generators, dry rations, medicines and clothing for the Quake-Hit Syria. After unloading the aid in Syria, the ship will move to Turkiye.